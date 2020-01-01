 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Sour Jellies - THC (100mg THC, 10-pack)

Sour Jellies - THC (100mg THC, 10-pack)

by Journeyman

Write a review
Journeyman Edibles Candy Sour Jellies - THC (100mg THC, 10-pack)
Journeyman Edibles Candy Sour Jellies - THC (100mg THC, 10-pack)
Journeyman Edibles Candy Sour Jellies - THC (100mg THC, 10-pack)

$24.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

NATURALLY RADICAL & RADICALLY NATURAL CANNABIS TREATS MADE FROM THE GOOD STUFF Sour, sweet, weed, repeat – these all-natural jellies will make you pucker. Real fruit inside and out for a bite that will have your whole mouth dancing. Perfect for those that know their zone and how to get there; Journeyman THC Jellies are the real deal edible with a balanced, long-lasting ride. · Variety Pack: Watermelon, Green Apple & Raspberry · Vegan, Gluten Free and All-Natural 100mg THC 10 jellies, 10mg THC each

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Journeyman Logo
Wherever weed grows Journeyman goes, in search of The Good Stuff – real fruit and reefer for high quality, all-natural edibles. We take our treats seriously. Vegan & gluten-free, Journeyman Jellies are made with real fruit, inside and out, and all-natural ingredients. Ratios of THC and CBD are blended with old-school alchemy to create the right release for every journey, every time. Sharing is caring – join us on a mellow mission to bring free-spirited fun, old school simplicity and couch cultivated connection to the world. Keep it natural, keep it radical & keep it tasty.