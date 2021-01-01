About this product

Product Details Sensing you want caramels, but not just any caramels? Oh you want nanoed Delta-8 THC Caramels! Why yes! You’ve come to the right place. Our nanoed Delta-8 THC Caramels are as head changing as they are delicious. MADE IN USA Weight: 0.11 Serving Per Container: Does not contain more than 0.3% Delta 9 THC by weight. Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar, Milk, Water, Fructose, Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Cream (Milk), Salt, Mono-and Diglycerides, Soy Lecithin, Vanillin (an Artificial Flavor), Vegetable Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Polysorbate 80, Olive Oil, Medium Chain Triglyceride Oil (Coconut), Delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol. CONTAINS: Coconut, Milk, Soy. Category Edibles Delta 8 Nano Caramels Joy Delta 8 has spoken with everyone that loves an extended peaceful moment, and one thing that no one can turn down is a laid-back caramel laced with nano Delta 8 THC. Individually wrapped caramel experiences with a buttery flavor and smooth texture you will love. Experience the high-amounts of nanoed Delta 8 THC packed into a bite-sized Caramel with a hint of earthy (industrial) hemp. Indulge your sweet tooth today! Place a golden D8 caramel on your tongue and everything else seems to melt away as the warm caramel begins to melt in your mouth. You can also melt these delectable Joy D8 Caramels over low heat to create a gooey caramel topping for your ice cream, pastries and desserts. Savor the sweet caramel devoured all within a span of 7 bites, and turn up your favorite music. The next 12 hours are dedicated to self-growth and expansion. Lab results showcase the purity and potency of this product. This product won’t help you pass a drug test, but it will give you the natural psychoactive experience you’re craving! Delta-8 is legal in all -- except 12 US States (listed below)! SUGGESTED USE Enjoy one Delta 8 Caramel every 12 hours, not to exceed 40mg of Delta-8-THC per day unless under supervision of a physician. Product Details 5 pack of caramels utilize Delta 8 THC derived from industrial hemp which is legal for sale in all 38 US States (exceptions listed below) due to the Farm Bill of 2018. Each piece contains 20 mg Delta 8 THC per container / per serving with 5 pieces per container. Delta-8 THC Caramels Package weighs in at 1.76 oz (50 grams) Nano Delta 8 THC nano caramels contain our proprietary nanotechnology blend of Delta 8 THC formula to increase bioavailability Lab reports showcase the purity and potency levels for these Delta 8 THC caramels