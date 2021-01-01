About this product

Product Details The chewy treat with Delta 8 THC, there's only one thing better than gummies infused with D8, and that is when those gummies are nanoed! MADE IN USA Flavors: Green Apple Weight: 0.08 Serving Per Container: 5 - 20 servings per container (depending on package). Does not contain more than 0.3% Delta 9 THC by weight. Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Pectin, Citric Acid,Natural and Artificial Flavoring, Yellow 6, Blue 1, Soy Lecithin, Water, Polysorbate 60, Medium Chain Triglyceride Oil (Coconut), Olive Oil, Sorbitan Monostearate, Cannabidiol, Cannabigerol, Ascorbic Acid (Preservative), Delta-8-Tetrahydrocannabinol. CONTAINS: Coconut and Soy. Category: Edibles High Tide Delta-8 Nano Gummies Shipping Terms & E Because Delta 8 THC isn't explicitly legal in some states, Zen Master is not available to purchase in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, Nevada, New York and Utah. We, unfortunately, have to block shipping from each of the states listed due to unclear laws or laws that make Delta 8 illegal. WARNING: Not to be used by women that are pregnant, may become pregnant, are breast-feeding, or those with a medical condition or taking any medication. You should consult a physician before using this product. Do not operate a motorized vehicle or machinery while using this product. Keep out of reach of children. For use by adults 21+. This product could cause you to fail a drug test. WARNING: Non-child proof packaging. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Underage Sale Prohibited.