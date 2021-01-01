About this product

WEIGHT: 0.04 Serving Per Container: 4 servings per container. Does not contain more than 0.3% Delta 9 THC by weight. Ingredients: Rice, Sugar, Salt, Malt Flavoring, Niacinamide, Reduced Iron, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid, Canola Oil, Salt, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Red 40, Yellow 6, Yellow 5, Turmeric Oleoresin (Color), Blue 1, Blue 2, Corn Syrup, Gelatin, Grade A Cream, Sea Salt, Vegetable Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Polysorbate 80, Olive Oil, Medium Chain Triglyceride Oil (Coconut), Delta-8-Tetrahydrocannabinol. CONTAINS: Coconut. Chewy. Gooey. Joy Delta 8 Crispy Treats are here to soothe away all of your rough edges. There's never been a treat as delectable as our new Joy Delta-8 Crispy Treat. Indulge in the sweet flavors and head changing sensations of Joy Delta-8. One Crispy Treat contains 4 servings and is exactly the sweet adventure you've been yearning for. Our new Joy Delta-8 Crispy Treats are classic with a D8 THC twist. Any craving you have, these edibles will take care of! Lab results showcase the purity and potency. This product won't help you pass a drug test, but it will give you the natural psychoactive experience you're craving! Delta-8 is legal in all -- except 12 US States (listed below)! Delta 8 Crispy Treats Because Delta 8 THC isn't explicitly legal in some states, Joy Delta 8 is not available to purchase in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, Nevada, New York and Utah. We, unfortunately, have to block shipping from each of the states listed due to unclear laws or laws that make Delta 8 illegal. WARNING: Not to be used by women that are pregnant, may become pregnant, are breast-feeding, or those with a medical condition or taking any medication. You should consult a physician before using this product. Do not operate a motorized vehicle or machinery while using this product. Keep out of reach of children. For use by adults 21+. This product could cause you to fail a drug test. WARNING: Non-child proof packaging. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Underage Sale Prohibited.