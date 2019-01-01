About this product
This is the world's first THC-free, full spectrum CBD energy drink mix. It's fast-acting, safe and will boost anyone's energy levels. The energy packets will help you reach peak performance thanks to benefits like increased mobility, improved focus, increased flexibility and relief from joint pain. Available in packs of 5.
Joy is a wife, mom and grandmother. As a self-proclaimed “health nut,” her story begins in a place that many of us know very well — persistent pain and trouble sleeping. While researching natural solutions, Joy learned of the benefits of CBD and began trying the top brands. What she found was distressing: only one of the seven biggest CBD oil brands gave her the relief she desired. As Joy’s frustration grew, so did her passion for creating a product people could trust. She then put together her team to create the most pure, organic and bioavailable THC-free broad spectrum hemp oil on the market. Every batch is created from the same extraction process in the same facility and is rigorously lab tested, guaranteeing an effective, high-quality product. Joy Organics currently carries CBD tinctures, salves, softgels, vapes, gummies, an energy mix, and pet products.