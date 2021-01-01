SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$30.00
$32.95MSRP
Looking for a premium and unscented CBD topical that’s designed for life on the go? Try our 0.0% THC CBD Salve Stick. Each stick contains 250 mg of broad spectrum phytocannabinoid-rich hemp extract. The half-ounce twist-up stick brings beautifying and skin-soothing oils, too: organic shea butter, organic hemp seed oil, organic MCT oil, organic sunflower seed oil, organic jojoba seed oil and organic rosemary leaf extract.
