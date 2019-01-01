 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. 10mg CBD Softgels

10mg CBD Softgels

by Joy Organics

The cannabinoid emulsion droplets that form the active ingredient of these softgels are only about 25 nanometers in size! Smaller particles mean greater surface area for our most potent ingredients. As a result, you’ll experience dosage bioavailability that’s 3-5x higher than CBD delivered in oil form. What does that mean for you? Our high-efficiency formulation allows the nano-sized droplets of cannabidiol to be quickly and easily absorbed into your bloodstream. Your CBD dose will be highly bioavailable and as fast-acting as possible. 10mg and 25mg options available.

Joy is a wife, mom and grandmother. As a self-proclaimed “health nut,” her story begins in a place that many of us know very well — persistent pain and trouble sleeping. While researching natural solutions, Joy learned of the benefits of CBD and began trying the top brands. What she found was distressing: only one of the seven biggest CBD oil brands gave her the relief she desired. As Joy’s frustration grew, so did her passion for creating a product people could trust. She then put together her team to create the most pure, organic and bioavailable THC-free broad spectrum hemp oil on the market. Every batch is created from the same extraction process in the same facility and is rigorously lab tested, guaranteeing an effective, high-quality product. Joy Organics currently carries CBD tinctures, salves, softgels, vapes, gummies, an energy mix, and pet products.