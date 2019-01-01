 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
110mg CBD Vape

by Joy Organics

Our vape pen provides the benefits of CBD in a safe, effective and easy to use manner. Why choose a vape pen over other delivery methods? It all comes down to onset time and bioavailability. Inhalation offers faster onset time and higher bioavailability than many other methods. This makes our vape pen a great choice if you suffer from symptoms of anxiety or chronic pain. Simply breathe in to feel relaxation without a high. Everything about our pen is designed to be easy and pleasant to use. Small and discreet (smaller than your index finger!), it’s easy to carry around in your pocket. As it’s a pre-filled disposable vape pen, there’s no need to worry about refills. Simply discard it once you’re finished.

Joy is a wife, mom and grandmother. As a self-proclaimed “health nut,” her story begins in a place that many of us know very well — persistent pain and trouble sleeping. While researching natural solutions, Joy learned of the benefits of CBD and began trying the top brands. What she found was distressing: only one of the seven biggest CBD oil brands gave her the relief she desired. As Joy’s frustration grew, so did her passion for creating a product people could trust. She then put together her team to create the most pure, organic and bioavailable THC-free broad spectrum hemp oil on the market. Every batch is created from the same extraction process in the same facility and is rigorously lab tested, guaranteeing an effective, high-quality product. Joy Organics currently carries CBD tinctures, salves, softgels, vapes, gummies, an energy mix, and pet products.