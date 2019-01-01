About this product
Our vape pen provides the benefits of CBD in a safe, effective and easy to use manner. Why choose a vape pen over other delivery methods? It all comes down to onset time and bioavailability. Inhalation offers faster onset time and higher bioavailability than many other methods. This makes our vape pen a great choice if you suffer from symptoms of anxiety or chronic pain. Simply breathe in to feel relaxation without a high. Everything about our pen is designed to be easy and pleasant to use. Small and discreet (smaller than your index finger!), it’s easy to carry around in your pocket. As it’s a pre-filled disposable vape pen, there’s no need to worry about refills. Simply discard it once you’re finished.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.