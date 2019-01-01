 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Mint CBD Oil Tincture

Mint CBD Oil Tincture

by Joy Organics

Joy Organics Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Mint CBD Oil Tincture

About this product

Each drop contains our full spectrum, THC-free phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil. Simple and safe, use sublingually day or night for an ideal blend of oils and triglycerides. Available in 250mg, 500mg, 1000mg and 1500mg.

About this brand

Joy is a wife, mom and grandmother. As a self-proclaimed “health nut,” her story begins in a place that many of us know very well — persistent pain and trouble sleeping. While researching natural solutions, Joy learned of the benefits of CBD and began trying the top brands. What she found was distressing: only one of the seven biggest CBD oil brands gave her the relief she desired. As Joy’s frustration grew, so did her passion for creating a product people could trust. She then put together her team to create the most pure, organic and bioavailable THC-free broad spectrum hemp oil on the market. Every batch is created from the same extraction process in the same facility and is rigorously lab tested, guaranteeing an effective, high-quality product. Joy Organics currently carries CBD tinctures, salves, softgels, vapes, gummies, an energy mix, and pet products.