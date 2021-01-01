1:1 Synergy Bath Soak 200mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 41.7 miles away
$92.85MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Do you spend most of your time taking care of everyone else? Well, this bundle was created to take care of you and includes: Lavender 25mg CBD Bath Bombs - 4 Pack Strawberry Lemonade 10mg CBD Gummies - 30 Servings 250mg CBD Cream - 1oz Bottle This is the self-care you deserve! Use Coupon code Bundles25 to get 25% off.
Be the first to review this product.