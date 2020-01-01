 Loading…

  5. Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture Fresh Lime 450mg

Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture Fresh Lime 450mg

by Joy Organics

Joy Organics Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture Fresh Lime 450mg

$53.95MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Our USDA Certified Organic Fresh Lime CBD Oil Tincture is crafted with four premium ingredients and no artificial colors or flavors. This full spectrum formula contains less than 0.3% THC and provides a variety of phytonutrients believed to enhance CBD’s efficacy. It can be taken day or night to promote calm and overall wellness!

About this brand

Joy is a wife, mom and grandmother. As a self-proclaimed “health nut,” her story begins in a place that many of us know very well — persistent pain and trouble sleeping. While researching natural solutions, Joy learned of the benefits of CBD and began trying the top brands. What she found was distressing: only one of the seven biggest CBD oil brands gave her the relief she desired. As Joy’s frustration grew, so did her passion for creating a product people could trust. She then put together her team to create the most pure, organic and bioavailable THC-free broad spectrum hemp oil on the market. Every batch is created from the same extraction process in the same facility and is rigorously lab tested, guaranteeing an effective, high-quality product. Joy Organics currently carries CBD tinctures, salves, softgels, vapes, gummies, an energy mix, and pet products.

