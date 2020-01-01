Joy is a wife, mom and grandmother. As a self-proclaimed “health nut,” her story begins in a place that many of us know very well — persistent pain and trouble sleeping. While researching natural solutions, Joy learned of the benefits of CBD and began trying the top brands. What she found was distressing: only one of the seven biggest CBD oil brands gave her the relief she desired. As Joy’s frustration grew, so did her passion for creating a product people could trust. She then put together her team to create the most pure, organic and bioavailable THC-free broad spectrum hemp oil on the market. Every batch is created from the same extraction process in the same facility and is rigorously lab tested, guaranteeing an effective, high-quality product. Joy Organics currently carries CBD tinctures, salves, softgels, vapes, gummies, an energy mix, and pet products.