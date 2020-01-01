About this product

Cherry Abacus™ — Bred by Colorado CBD Seed, Cherry Abacus™ is defined by dense buds covered in green, purple, and orange hues. The buds are noticeably smaller than our other strains, but what they might lack in size, they make up for with aroma. Strong blackberry and cherry notes are due to the high terpene content of this strain. Rosin Return Details Rating – A with 20% yield and great flavor Yield % - 20-25% average yield Color – Gold to tan Cold plate – Can be room collected at room temperature but Best on Cold Plate Consistency – Buttery consistency Flavor profile – Earth and piny taste with an orange hint First-time customers can use the Code "Leafly" for 20% off sitewide. Available to Ship Nationwide. www.RosinMadeSimple.com Kief Retail 20% off Savings CBD 1 gram $9.99 $7.99 $2.00 cbd 1/8 ounce $29.99 $23.99 $6.00 CBD 1/4 ounce $49.99 $39.99 $10.00 CBD 1/2 ounce $89.99 $71.99 $18.00 CBD 1 ounce $149.99 $119.99 $30.00 Product Retail 20% off Savings Handheld Rosin Press $99.99 $79.99 $20.00 Rosin Press Starter Kit $150.00 $120.00 $30.00