Kief, from the Arabic word Kayf meaning ‘pleasure’ describes the trichome crystals of the cannabis plant after they have been sifted from the flowers. Our Kief is defined by high CBD levels (22-30%) while maintaining legally compliant THC levels. A perfect choice for cannabis enthusiasts and those looking for high CBD smokable product. Lifter® - Bred by Oregon CBD is perhaps our most exciting cultivar this year. These beautifully structured plants are the genius cross between Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. They have an outstanding aroma profile that mixes a pungent skunk with a sweet berry pie. We love the pink hairs on these flowers and it reminds us of the Vermont state flower - the Red Clover. This flower is trimmed, cured, and packaged to perfection by our expert hemp growers. This is the perfect CBD flower for the first timer or returning customer. Rosin return details Rating - A+ with 29%+ return rate and easy collections Yield % - 29-34% is average yield Color – Amber to dark Gold Cold plate – Not needed and Collects great at room temperature Consistency – Shatter like Flavor profile - lemon and citrus with a hint of mint First-time customers can use the Code "Leafly" for 20% off sitewide. Available to Ship Nationwide. www.RosinMadeSimple.com Kief Retail 20% off Savings CBD 1 gram $9.99 $7.99 $2.00 cbd 1/8 ounce $29.99 $23.99 $6.00 CBD 1/4 ounce $49.99 $39.99 $10.00 CBD 1/2 ounce $89.99 $71.99 $18.00 CBD 1 ounce $149.99 $119.99 $30.00 Product Retail 20% off Savings Handheld Rosin Press $99.99 $79.99 $20.00 Rosin Press Starter Kit $150.00 $120.00 $30.00