About this product

Food grade non-stick Silicone water pipe with high grade titanium nail. The silicone is extremely heat resistant and won't crack or break when dropped. The small titanium nail heats quickly. Easy to use and clean, Freezer & Dishwasher safe. Water chamber with removable top Fixed silicone diffused downstem Domeless Titanium concentrate nail Hidden silicone container in base Easy to clean and travel with Stainless steel dab tool Height to top of mouthpiece: 6 inches Height to to top of water chamber: 3.5 inches Base diameter: 3 inches