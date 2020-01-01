Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Special Sauce™ — Bred by Oregon CBD, Special Sauce™ is similar to Hawaiian Haze™ in appearance but has a distinct smell and cannabinoid profile. When picked apart, the bright green bushy buds reveal their full aroma. Open a jar of this strain and enjoy the fruity, tropical notes that exude from the hand-trimmed flowers. Rosin return details Rating – A- Amazing flavor and color but difficult to collect without collection plate Yield % - 18 – 23% average yield Color – Light gold to yellow Cold Plate - Cold plate highly recommended for easy collection Consistency - Very terpy and oily Flavor profile - Sweet earth, Lime and piney, are the major notes First-time customers can use the Code "Leafly" for 20% off sitewide. Available to Ship Nationwide. www.RosinMadeSimple.com Kief Retail 20% off Savings CBD 1 gram $9.99 $7.99 $2.00 cbd 1/8 ounce $29.99 $23.99 $6.00 CBD 1/4 ounce $49.99 $39.99 $10.00 CBD 1/2 ounce $89.99 $71.99 $18.00 CBD 1 ounce $149.99 $119.99 $30.00 Product Retail 20% off Savings Handheld Rosin Press $99.99 $79.99 $20.00 Rosin Press Starter Kit $150.00 $120.00 $30.00
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by Oregon CBD, this CBD version of Special Sauce is their flagship line that crosses Special Sauce with Early Resin Berry. It’s an industrial hemp strain noted for astringent berry smells, pink stigmas, and a high oil return. Buds may be small but are well worth the quality sweet and hoppy aromas and earthy berry flavor.