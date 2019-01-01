About this product

The Ju1ceBox Handheld Rosin Press has no temperature control by design, because we have confirmed the average user is better off without it. We gave the 1” x 1.5” plates a 45% downward angle to help the rosin quickly move out from between the plates. Just lock the material in with your hand pressure and turn it on. Once the material is locked in, the gradual heating process pushes the wide variety of terpenes in rosin out, one at a time, to a safe zone no longer being heated. The small plates and heating process ensure your rosin is piled up directly around the plates for the easiest collection possible. By following our procedure, the highest-quality rosin is produced with only 1 press and no need for dangerous gases or large hydraulic components. Now anyone can safely achieve a biggest yield of high-quality rosin with 1 press! Includes 110/220volt - Ju1ceBox - 1" x 1.5" plates (ideal for 1-2g) 30 Tickets (parchment paper cut to size) Stainless Steel Pre-press Silicone Nectar Collector Silicone Container & Sticker Double-Sided 6" Collection Tool Custom Foam Insert & Travel Bag Recommendations Following are some of the important pointers we would like to share with our customers regarding the functioning of our product: Flower- We recommends pressing your flower into a small puck with your finger or pre-press and only press it 1 time. Apply the maximum hand pressure possible without strain. Shake, kief and hash- we recommend using our stainless-steel pre-press to make a puck and or using our 90-micron rosin bags. Large press of 1-2 grams – We recommend using our stainless-steel pre-press and pre-pressing your material Leftovers or chips- Save the left-over chips and use them with our edible recipes.