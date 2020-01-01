 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling papers
  5. Blackberry Brandy Papers 1 1/4

Blackberry Brandy Papers 1 1/4

by Juicy Jay

Write a review
Juicy Jay Smoking Rolling Papers Blackberry Brandy Papers 1 1/4

Similar items

Show all

About this product

These Juicy Jay's Blackberry Brandy flavored rolling papers are made out of quality hemp and are constructed with great attention to detail. Flavored like a smooth blackberry brandy, these rolling papers give your smokes an interesting and pleasant flavor. Available in a 1 1/4 & King Size pack with 32 leaves per pack and 24 packs for a full box.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Juicy Jay Logo