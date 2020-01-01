 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling papers
  5. Peaches & Cream Papers 1 1/4

Peaches & Cream Papers 1 1/4

by Juicy Jay

Write a review
Juicy Jay Smoking Rolling Papers Peaches & Cream Papers 1 1/4

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Juicy Jay's 1 1/4" Rolling Papers were created to allow the user to actually taste the flavor of the paper in their smoke. Made from 100% rice paper and a soy based flavored ink Juicy Jay's are #1 for flavored rolling papers. Each Juicy Jay's rolling paper has been flavored using the "Triple-Dip System" which gives the user 3x's the taste then any other rolling paper on the market. All Juicy Jay's contain a criss cross watermark that allows the user to enjoy a smooth, slow, even burn.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Juicy Jay Logo