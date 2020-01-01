Zig-Zag Rolling Papers
by Fat Ass Glass Company
Juicy Jay's 1 1/4" Rolling Papers were created to allow the user to actually taste the flavor of the paper in their smoke. Made from 100% rice paper and a soy based flavored ink Juicy Jay's are #1 for flavored rolling papers. Each Juicy Jay's rolling paper has been flavored using the "Triple-Dip System" which gives the user 3x's the taste then any other rolling paper on the market. All Juicy Jay's contain a criss cross watermark that allows the user to enjoy a smooth, slow, even burn.
