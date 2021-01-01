 Loading…
by Juicy Kush

About this product

Energize, create, believe! Our mouth-watering Delta-8 THC Mango Sour Diesel 1000mg Vape Pen promotes the effects of this popular Sativa strain. We use the most premium, lab tested Delta-8 THC combined with one of the top ranked sativa strains on the market, Sour Diesel, to create a tailored psychotropic feeling to help you ignite those creative juices and boost energy without any stress or anxiety. **Produces Mild Psychoactive Effects. Follow Dosing Instructions.**

Premium Delta-8 THC infused blends. Juicy Kush produces only the highest quality, pure Delta-8 THC products such as gummies and disposables.

