Delta-8 Vape: Watermelon Gorilla Glue (Hybrid)

by Juicy Kush

About this product

Puff away life’s stressors and ease into a euphoric state! Our refreshing Delta-8 THC Watermelon Gorilla Glue 1000mg Vape Pen promotes the effects of this popular Hybrid strain. Euphoria, happiness, and relaxation are some of the wonderful benefits you may expect to feel. We use the most premium, lab tested Delta-8 THC combined with one of the top ranked hybrid strains on the market, Gorilla Glue, to create a tailored psychotropic feeling to help you reach nirvana! **Produces Mild Psychoactive Effects. Follow Dosing Instructions.**

About this brand

Premium Delta-8 THC infused blends. Juicy Kush produces only the highest quality, pure Delta-8 THC products such as gummies and disposables.

