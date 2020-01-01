About this product

Each JUJU Joint contains 250mg of specific CO2 concentrated THC oil, extracted from 4 grams of flower. Explore the range of experiences through potent, clean, and unique THC combinations and experience cannabis without any of the hassle. This easy to use disposable vaporizer pen is available in a variety of strains (THC content varies by strain). JUJU Joints are the smallest vaporizer on the market; they easily fit in the palm of your hand. Contains no PG/PEG or additives. Seattle Weekly 2015 Best of Seattle Winner.