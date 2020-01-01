Sunshine #4 Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Ice Cream Cake is an Indica Dominant cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato 33. Ice Cream Cake offers a creamy flavor profile with hints of vanilla and sugary dough. The high is just as beautiful as its flavor. Effects come on heavily leaving you feeling Happy, Peaceful, Deeply Relaxed. JUNIPER Pre Rolls have been lovingly hand crafted from Pure AAA Flower, no trim ever, 100% pesticide free and grown organically, on a woman owned second generation family farm in Southern Humboldt since 1992. Our Pre Rolls are packaged in beautiful artisan tins for purity of flavor. THC 20.49% Total cannabinoids 24.59%
Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Ice Cream Cake is an indica-dominant cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. Completely flushed with icy trichomes, the buds express light green coloration with dark purple hues throughout. Ice Cream Cake maintains a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. Effects come on heavily, leaving you completely relaxed with a good night’s sleep soon to follow.