About this product

Ice Cream Cake is an Indica Dominant cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato 33. Ice Cream Cake offers a creamy flavor profile with hints of vanilla and sugary dough. The high is just as beautiful as its flavor. Effects come on heavily leaving you feeling Happy, Peaceful, Deeply Relaxed. JUNIPER Pre Rolls have been lovingly hand crafted from Pure AAA Flower, no trim ever, 100% pesticide free and grown organically, on a woman owned second generation family farm in Southern Humboldt since 1992. Our Pre Rolls are packaged in beautiful artisan tins for purity of flavor. THC 20.49% Total cannabinoids 24.59%