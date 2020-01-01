About this product

Mimosa is a Sativa dominant rising star in the cannabis community. A cross of Clementine and Purple Punch, this strain has garnered praise for its outstanding fruit punch, citrus rind aroma and pleasurable mid level buzz. With sweet and sour flavors, Mimosa infuses a spirit of Uplifted, Joyful, Focused Energy. JUNIPER Pre Rolls have been lovingly hand crafted from Pure AAA Flower, no trim ever, 100% pesticide free and grown organically, on a woman owned second generation family farm in Southern Humboldt since 1992. Our Pre Rolls are packaged in glass and beautiful artisan tins for purity of flavor. Total cannabinoids 30.40% THC 24.51%