GrimmDog Pre-Roll 1g
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$12.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
The nickname Wedding Cake was originally given to this Indica hybrid by the Jungle Boys because of its unmistakable vanilla cake frosting aroma. Enjoy this double dose of dankness with care, its effects can be very Calming, Euphoric, Happy, Relaxed. Great for sex! JUNIPER Pre Rolls have been lovingly hand crafted from Pure AAA Flower, no trim ever, 100% pesticide free and grown organically, on a woman owned second generation family farm in Southern Humboldt since 1992. Our Pre Rolls are packaged in glass for purity of flavor. Total cannabinoids 26.09% THC 21.58%
Wedding Cake is a uplifting indica-dominant hybrid strain known for its relaxing and euphoric effects. Wedding cake is rich and tangy with earthy and peppery flavors. According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat of a strain should be enjoyed with a double dose of care due to its extremely high THC content.