The nickname Wedding Cake was originally given to this Indica hybrid by the Jungle Boys because of its unmistakable vanilla cake frosting aroma. Enjoy this double dose of dankness with care, its effects can be very Calming, Euphoric, Happy, Relaxed. Great for sex! JUNIPER Pre Rolls have been lovingly hand crafted from Pure AAA Flower, no trim ever, 100% pesticide free and grown organically, on a woman owned second generation family farm in Southern Humboldt since 1992. Our Pre Rolls are packaged in beautiful artisan tins for purity of flavor. Total cannabinoids 26.09% THC 21.58%