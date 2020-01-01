 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. XJ13 3.5 gram Pre Roll five pack
Hybrid

XJ13 3.5 gram Pre Roll five pack

by Juniper

About this product

XJ13 is cherished for its therapeutic potency and its enjoyable euphoric buzz. With its heavenly aroma, XJ13 is every wake and bakers dream. Get ready for a Happy, Euphoric, Uplifting Energy. Juniper Pre Rolls have been lovingly hand crafted from Pure AAA Flower, no trim ever, 100% pesticide free and grown organically , on a woman owned, second generation family farm in Southern Humboldt since 1992. Our Pre Rolls are packaged in glass and beautiful artisan tins for purity of flavor. Test results show total cannabinoids at 22.24% and THC at 18.15%.

About this strain

XJ-13

XJ-13
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

XJ-13 is a sativa-dominant strain cherished for both its therapeutic potency and enjoyable euphoric buzz. This hybrid cross of Jack Herer and G13 Haze induces unencumbered cerebral effects perfect for stimulating creativity and conversation. As if we needed another reason to love this strain, XJ-13 consistently exhibits a strong citrus aroma accented by notes of earthy pine. Novice consumers looking for an easy, paranoia-free experience can depend on XJ-13 as a surefire way to relieve stress and mood-related symptoms.

 

About this brand

