XJ13 is cherished for its therapeutic potency and its enjoyable euphoric buzz. With its heavenly aroma, XJ13 is every wake and bakers dream. Get ready for a Happy, Euphoric, Uplifting Energy. Juniper Pre Rolls have been lovingly hand crafted from Pure AAA Flower, no trim ever, 100% pesticide free and grown organically , on a woman owned, second generation family farm in Southern Humboldt since 1992. Our Pre Rolls are packaged in beautiful artisan tins for purity of flavor. Total cannabinoids 22.24% THC 18.15%