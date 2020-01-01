 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

XJ13 3.5 gram Flower Tin

by Juniper

About this product

Juniper flower has been lovingly grown on an organic, 100% pesticide free, woman owned, second generation family farm in Southern Humboldt since 1992. Our buds are packaged in beautiful artisan tins for purity of flavor. XJ13 is a Sativa Hybrid cherished for its therapeutic potency and its enjoyable euphoric buzz. With its heavenly aroma, XJ13 is every wake and bakers dream. Get ready for Happy, Euphoric, Uplifting Energy. Testing shows total cannabinoids at 22.24% and THC content of 18.15%.

About this strain

XJ-13

XJ-13
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

XJ-13 is a sativa-dominant strain cherished for both its therapeutic potency and enjoyable euphoric buzz. This hybrid cross of Jack Herer and G13 Haze induces unencumbered cerebral effects perfect for stimulating creativity and conversation. As if we needed another reason to love this strain, XJ-13 consistently exhibits a strong citrus aroma accented by notes of earthy pine. Novice consumers looking for an easy, paranoia-free experience can depend on XJ-13 as a surefire way to relieve stress and mood-related symptoms.

 

About this brand

