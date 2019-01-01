Just Scentsational Tridents Pride Liquid Fish Fertilizer One Quart by Bare Ground
by Just Scentsational
$9.95MSRP
1 Quart of 100% Fish Fertilizer. Nutrients that soils and plants require for rapid, dynamic, optimal growth. Provides rapid, dynamic and optimal growth in place of chemical fertilizers. All natural cold pressed fish hydrolysate. Use 4oz. per gallon of water
Just Scentsational
Trident's Pride Liquid Fish Fertilizer, Predator Urines, Garlic Spray, Grass and Mulch Colorants