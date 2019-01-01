About this product

Just Scentstational's 32 oz Garlic Scentry Concentrate by Bare Ground is a powerful liquid garlic concentrate that has multiple uses around the home and garden. Garlic Scentry liquid spray, which mixes in a ratio of 4oz to one gallon of water, creates a liquid garlic spray that is the best way to harness the power of organics to fight insects and repel unwanted yard and garden pests. Just Scentsational's Garlic Scentry is the chemical free, all natural alternative to chemical or inhumane repellents. Garlic Scentry is the all-natural, environmentally friendly and humane way to safely repel pests from fruits, vegetables, flowers and grasses. Garlic Scentry is absorbed into the plant and protects it against animal and insect pests from the root to the flower but is undetectable to humans. 32oz of Garlic Scentry Concentrate will make 8 gallons of ready to use spray. Just attach the hose to the included hose and end sprayer and spray away pests.