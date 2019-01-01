 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Just Scentsational Trident's Pride 15 Pound Box of Soil Conditioning Granules by Bare Ground

by Just Scentsational

About this product

Just Scentsational’s Trident’s Pride soil conditioning granules, in a 15 lb box, are a small grained pumice that has been infused with an all-natural cold pressed fish hydrolysate packed with vitamins, amino acids, microbes and enzymes and other nutrients that all soils and plants require for rapid, dynamic and optimal growth in place of chemical fertilizers. These soil conditioning granules add bulk to the soil and provide both water retention and improve drainage. The granules will slowly release the liquid fish fertilizer improving the soil and building stronger and healthier plants. Pumice Granules infused with liquid fish fertilizer. Granules provide aeration to the soil. Provides water filtration & improves retention. Slowly adds beneficial soil nutrients. Improves plant health and growth.

About this brand

Trident's Pride Liquid Fish Fertilizer, Predator Urines, Garlic Spray, Grass and Mulch Colorants