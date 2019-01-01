 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Just Scentsational Tridents Pride Liquid Fish Fertilizer 5 Gallon by Bare Ground

by Just Scentsational

$79.95MSRP

About this product

Just Scentsational’s Trident’s Pride is an all-natural cold pressed fish hydrolysate packed with vitamins, amino acids, microbes and enzymes and other nutrients that all soils and plants require for rapid, dynamic and optimal growth in place of chemical fertilizers. Cold pressing insures that the beneficial active agents are not killed off and that the fish odor is kept to an acceptable minimum. Provides rapid, dynamic and optimal growth in place of chemical fertilizers. All natural cold pressed fish hydrolysate. Cold pressing insures that the beneficial active agents are not killed off. Fish odor is kept to an acceptable minimum. 4oz per gallon of water.

About this brand

Trident's Pride Liquid Fish Fertilizer, Predator Urines, Garlic Spray, Grass and Mulch Colorants