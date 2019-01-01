About this product

Just Scentsational’s Trident’s Pride is an all-natural cold pressed fish hydrolysate packed with vitamins, amino acids, microbes and enzymes and other nutrients that all soils and plants require for rapid, dynamic and optimal growth in place of chemical fertilizers. Cold pressing insures that the beneficial active agents are not killed off and that the fish odor is kept to an acceptable minimum. Provides rapid, dynamic and optimal growth in place of chemical fertilizers. All natural cold pressed fish hydrolysate. Cold pressing insures that the beneficial active agents are not killed off. Fish odor is kept to an acceptable minimum. 4oz per gallon of water.