Honey Green Tea 5mg

by Just Society

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This ain’t your gradma’s tea party. This is Just Society, where cannabis-infused brewed beverages turn up the volume and reset all expectations. Don’t underestimate the simple essence of our hard tea that finishes with a delicate taste.

