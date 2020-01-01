Berry Lemonade Elixir 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$20.00
This ain’t your gradma’s tea party. This is Just Society, where cannabis-infused brewed beverages turn up the volume and reset all expectations. Don’t underestimate the simple essence of our hard tea that finishes with a delicate taste.
