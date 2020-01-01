About this product

Relax, unwind and experience a taste of what’s been brewing! Just Society Cold Brew Beverages elevate the simple essence of coffee and tea, to a curated brewed beverage, which delivers a delicate and refreshing taste. The smooth, clean finish of Just Society Cold Brew Beverages, transports you to a world of cannabis infused refreshment. Just Society Beverages begin with high quality cannabis flower, that is extracted using Cannabiniers all natural extraction process, and combines that with the most delicious, responsibly sourced whole tea leaves and single origin coffee (from award winning Bird Rock Roasters) to create exhilarating blends that delight the senses. Say goodbye to cannabis consumption as you know it and say hello to Just Society Cold Brew Beverages with a refreshed state of mind!