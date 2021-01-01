 Loading…

1000mg CBD Gummies for Sleep

by JustCBD

1000mg CBD Gummies for Sleep

NIGHT Formula with Melatonin 1000mg CBD* per package + Melatonin NT WT. 12.3OZ (351g) 100 Approx number of Gummies Gluten Free |Fat Free |Dietary Supplement Supplement Facts: Servings: Approx. 25, Serving Size: 4 pcs. (14g), Approx. 10mg CBD per gummy. Amount per Serving: Calories: 44, Total Fat: 0g (0% DV), Saturated Fat: 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat: 0g (0% DV), Cholesterol: 0mg (0% DV), Sodium: 9mg (<1% DV), Total Carbohydrate: 10g (4% DV), Dietary Fiber 0g (0% DV) Total Sugars: 6g, Added Sugars: 6g (12% DV), Protein: <1g, Vit. D: 0mcg (0% DV), Calcium: 2mg (0% DV), Iron: 0mg (0% DV), Potassium: <1mg (0% DV) *Percent daily values based on 2000 calorie diet. Melatonin: 8mg per serving (DV*) *Percent daily values (DV) not established. INGREDIENTS: Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, HEMP EXTRACT CANNABIDIOL (CBD*), MELATONIN, Pectin (Derived from Fruit), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), Titanium Dioxide (Color), FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Red #40, FD&C Yellow #6 FD&C Blue #1. GUMMY FLAVORS: Cherry, Pink Grapefruit, Watermelon, Strawberry, ORange, Blue Raspberry, Lime, Grape, Green Apple, Mango, Pineapple & Lemon.

We are the leading provider of fine quality, superior grade cannabis products that complement the lifestyles of today's consumer. With love and care, we develop our elixirs, concentrates and oils according to strict industry standards. You can count on us to provide you with collections of safe, highly potent vape oils and CBD products.

