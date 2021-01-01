About this product
NIGHT Formula with Melatonin 1000mg CBD* per package + Melatonin NT WT. 12.3OZ (351g) 100 Approx number of Gummies Gluten Free |Fat Free |Dietary Supplement Supplement Facts: Servings: Approx. 25, Serving Size: 4 pcs. (14g), Approx. 10mg CBD per gummy. Amount per Serving: Calories: 44, Total Fat: 0g (0% DV), Saturated Fat: 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat: 0g (0% DV), Cholesterol: 0mg (0% DV), Sodium: 9mg (<1% DV), Total Carbohydrate: 10g (4% DV), Dietary Fiber 0g (0% DV) Total Sugars: 6g, Added Sugars: 6g (12% DV), Protein: <1g, Vit. D: 0mcg (0% DV), Calcium: 2mg (0% DV), Iron: 0mg (0% DV), Potassium: <1mg (0% DV) *Percent daily values based on 2000 calorie diet. Melatonin: 8mg per serving (DV*) *Percent daily values (DV) not established. INGREDIENTS: Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, HEMP EXTRACT CANNABIDIOL (CBD*), MELATONIN, Pectin (Derived from Fruit), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), Titanium Dioxide (Color), FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Red #40, FD&C Yellow #6 FD&C Blue #1. GUMMY FLAVORS: Cherry, Pink Grapefruit, Watermelon, Strawberry, ORange, Blue Raspberry, Lime, Grape, Green Apple, Mango, Pineapple & Lemon.
