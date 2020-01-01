About this product

Into dried fruit or something more natural? Made with all-natural hemp-derived CBD, JustCBD’s dried fruits may be the answer. According to numerous CBD dried fruit reviews, they are perfect for men and women on the go. Folks around the world can’t get enough of our premium grade cannabis, such as JustCBD mango dried fruit. If you enjoy the taste of banana or kiwi, you will love our refreshing CBD edibles. Each potent piece supplies an individual with an abundant amount of cannabidiol. Real CBD dried fruit, gummies, and other foods indeed take longer to make an impact on a person’s body. However, it is well worth the wait, as the positive effects of the cannabinoids last a much higher length of time in users’ bodies. Yummy JustCBD dried fruit for sale is made with nothing but the finest quality ingredients, including mango, sugar cane, and vitamin-rich raisins. Meanwhile, the flavors range from apple slices and papaya to kiwi and apricots. When buying dried fruit, it is wise to expand your horizons and purchase a variety of flavors. It’s always fun to have a colorful and diverse supply in your pantry, as well as on your countertops. Does dried fruit with CBD need refrigeration? Generally speaking, CBD infused dry fruit does not need to go in the fridge. You have to keep it somewhere nice and cool, like 60 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit. In other words, don’t leave your goodies outside in the hot sun or on the porch during a snowstorm. Otherwise, they can go bad. JustCBD dried fruit dosages are currently available in 250mg, 500mg, 750mg, 1000mg, and giant 3000mg jars. While results will vary, the suggested dosage of our dried fruit is one to three pieces every 7 hours. A user never has to worry about experiencing an unwanted high, as every CBD item has less than 0.3% THC. Luckily for you, JustCBD makes shopping for powerful CBD products easy and convenient. When it comes to the CBD dried fruit on the market, JustCBD’s CBD edibles is the top choice.