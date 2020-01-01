 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
CBD Licorice 2g

by JustCBD

About this product

Are you a lover of licorice? Combine your passion for this traditional (and tasty) treat with the most intense enjoyment possible with premium CBD! Just CBD has a commitment to quality that just won’t quit. When you blend that commitment with a passion for providing the products that CBD aficionados want - incredible CBD-infused creations like these should be entirely expected! Delicious licorice, top-grade CBD, and a company that puts their loyal supporters first? What are you waiting for? Add this amazing product from Just CBD to your DirectVapor shopping cart now!

About this brand

We are the leading provider of fine quality, superior grade cannabis products that complement the lifestyles of today's consumer. With love and care, we develop our elixirs, concentrates and oils according to strict industry standards. You can count on us to provide you with collections of safe, highly potent vape oils and CBD products.