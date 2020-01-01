About this product

Are you a lover of licorice? Combine your passion for this traditional (and tasty) treat with the most intense enjoyment possible with premium CBD! Just CBD has a commitment to quality that just won’t quit. When you blend that commitment with a passion for providing the products that CBD aficionados want - incredible CBD-infused creations like these should be entirely expected! Delicious licorice, top-grade CBD, and a company that puts their loyal supporters first? What are you waiting for? Add this amazing product from Just CBD to your DirectVapor shopping cart now!