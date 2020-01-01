 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Cocoa Quinoa Bites

Cocoa Quinoa Bites

by JustCBD

Write a review
JustCBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Cocoa Quinoa Bites

$19.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Cocoa Quinoa Bites make ideal gifts for friends, family and lovers throughout the year. Not only can this chocolate delight satisfy your special someone’s taste buds, stress tends to fade away and relaxation becomes easy. Both the gift giver and the recipient can easily enjoy the many benefits of the powerful CBD treats. Just Chocolate was created by JustCBD’s award winning Chef Michael to thrill one’s taste buds, combining his love for chocolate and our passion for CBD. Together we introduce Cocoa Quinoa Bites. These crunchy bite-size pieces supply that bittersweet chocolate taste with a hint of CBD. It tastes so good you’ll forget you are eating organic and vegan CBD treats. Each container of delicious Just Chocolate Cocoa Quinoa Bites has 250 mg of CBD with 310 calories per serving. The ingredients include chocolate liquor, panela sugar and less than 2% of industrial hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD).

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

JustCBD Logo
We are the leading provider of fine quality, superior grade cannabis products that complement the lifestyles of today's consumer. With love and care, we develop our elixirs, concentrates and oils according to strict industry standards. You can count on us to provide you with collections of safe, highly potent vape oils and CBD products.