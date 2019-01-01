About this product
Not into vaping but still want to experience the pain relief benefits of hemp extract? Generously infused with the purest made in USA CBD oils, our gummies indulge the taste buds while fueling the body with cannabidiol. Each Sour Bear Contains 9.5mg of cbd per piece
About this brand
JustCBD
We are the leading provider of fine quality, superior grade cannabis products that complement the lifestyles of today's consumer. With love and care, we develop our elixirs, concentrates and oils according to strict industry standards. You can count on us to provide you with collections of safe, highly potent vape oils and CBD products.