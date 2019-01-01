 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. JustCBD 250mg CBD Gummie Sour Bears

JustCBD 250mg CBD Gummie Sour Bears

by JustCBD

$23.99MSRP

About this product

Not into vaping but still want to experience the pain relief benefits of hemp extract? Generously infused with the purest made in USA CBD oils, our gummies indulge the taste buds while fueling the body with cannabidiol. Each Sour Bear Contains 9.5mg of cbd per piece

About this brand

We are the leading provider of fine quality, superior grade cannabis products that complement the lifestyles of today's consumer. With love and care, we develop our elixirs, concentrates and oils according to strict industry standards. You can count on us to provide you with collections of safe, highly potent vape oils and CBD products.