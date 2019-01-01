 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
JustCBD 250mg CBD Pain Cream

by JustCBD

$40.00MSRP

All our topical CBD pain creams are infused with CBD Hemp Isolate extracted from the hemp plant via supercritical C02 extraction. Infused with menthol, chamomile extract, and lavender oil.

We are the leading provider of fine quality, superior grade cannabis products that complement the lifestyles of today's consumer. With love and care, we develop our elixirs, concentrates and oils according to strict industry standards. You can count on us to provide you with collections of safe, highly potent vape oils and CBD products.