  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Pets
  4. Pet treats
  5. JustCBD Chicken Biscuit CBD Infused Dog Treats 100mg

JustCBD Chicken Biscuit CBD Infused Dog Treats 100mg

by JustCBD

$34.00MSRP

About this product

Offering a bounty of benefits for both cats and dogs, CBD is highly sought after by pet owners. The tricky thing is it isn't always easy to administer CBD oil to pets. But our yummy CBD pet treats make it easy to supplement your pooch or kitty's diet.

About this brand

We are the leading provider of fine quality, superior grade cannabis products that complement the lifestyles of today's consumer. With love and care, we develop our elixirs, concentrates and oils according to strict industry standards. You can count on us to provide you with collections of safe, highly potent vape oils and CBD products.