 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. JustCBD Freedom Gummie Soliders 1000mg

JustCBD Freedom Gummie Soliders 1000mg

by JustCBD

Write a review
JustCBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles JustCBD Freedom Gummie Soliders 1000mg

$60.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

JustCBD is proud to support HOPE FOR THE WARRIORS®, has released limited time cbd solider gummies sale ends July 15 or as supplies last 25mg approx per solider 20% off with code Just20

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

JustCBD Logo
We are the leading provider of fine quality, superior grade cannabis products that complement the lifestyles of today's consumer. With love and care, we develop our elixirs, concentrates and oils according to strict industry standards. You can count on us to provide you with collections of safe, highly potent vape oils and CBD products.