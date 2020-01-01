About this product

Our Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil Balm is created with beeswax and coconut oil as well as essential oils of your choice. This product contain 0.3% phytocannabinoids. The main physiological function of the cutaneous Endocannabinoid System (ECS) is to consistently impact the proper and well-balanced proliferation, differentiation and survival, of immune competence and/or tolerance of skin cells.