 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. CBD Oil Balm With Beeswax 400mg

CBD Oil Balm With Beeswax 400mg

by JustHempCo

Write a review
JustHempCo Topicals Balms CBD Oil Balm With Beeswax 400mg
JustHempCo Topicals Balms CBD Oil Balm With Beeswax 400mg
JustHempCo Topicals Balms CBD Oil Balm With Beeswax 400mg

$39.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil Balm is created with beeswax and coconut oil as well as essential oils of your choice. This product contain 0.3% phytocannabinoids. The main physiological function of the cutaneous Endocannabinoid System (ECS) is to consistently impact the proper and well-balanced proliferation, differentiation and survival, of immune competence and/or tolerance of skin cells.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

JustHempCo Logo
JustHempCo delivers world-class CBD Oils and CBD-rich products, from organically grown all natural Colorado hemp, processed for optimum purity and potency.