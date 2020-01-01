Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Our Phytocannabinoid-Rich (PCR) Tincture products are created with hemp seed oil and grape seed oil, and can be designed with any of our PCR Hemp oils. These products have various sub-lingual applications. Choose from 3 Flavors! Lemon, Orange, Peppermint
Be the first to review this product.