highvelocitymedia
on March 12th, 2019
These treats are fantastic. My Siberian husky would eat everything in my house when I left. After giving buddy these treats he has stopped eating everything in the house when I'm gone. Great Product
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Every treat contains 5mg Full Spectrum CBD. Every package contains 30 treats. Kalm Kare Calming Treats are Made with Pure Human-Grade Ingredients our anxiety treats contain CBD Cannabidiol hemp Extract, Hempseed Oil, Turmeric Powder, Rosemary Powder & Valerian Root Powder.
on March 12th, 2019
These treats are fantastic. My Siberian husky would eat everything in my house when I left. After giving buddy these treats he has stopped eating everything in the house when I'm gone. Great Product