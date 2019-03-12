 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Pets
  4. Pet treats
  5. Kalm Kare Calming Treats

Kalm Kare Calming Treats

by K-9 Kare

Skip to Reviews
5.01
K-9 Kare Pets Pet Treats Kalm Kare Calming Treats

$29.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Every treat contains 5mg Full Spectrum CBD. Every package contains 30 treats. Kalm Kare Calming Treats are Made with Pure Human-Grade Ingredients our anxiety treats contain CBD Cannabidiol hemp Extract, Hempseed Oil, Turmeric Powder, Rosemary Powder & Valerian Root Powder.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

highvelocitymedia

These treats are fantastic. My Siberian husky would eat everything in my house when I left. After giving buddy these treats he has stopped eating everything in the house when I'm gone. Great Product

About this brand

K-9 Kare Logo
K-9 Kare manufactures CBD Calming treats and CBD oil for dogs. We use organically sourced full spectrum in all of your treats.