  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Chocolate Covered Caramel & Peanuts Indica 100mg 10-pack

Chocolate Covered Caramel & Peanuts Indica 100mg 10-pack

by Ka'Kau

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Infused centers covered in infused chocolate Gluten free Vegetarian Ten individually wrapped 10mg pieces Available in Indica and Sativa *contains nuts

About this brand

Ka'Kau Logo
Based on traditional recipes, the chocolatiers responsible for Ka'Kau fine cannabis chocolates have created rich cannabis-infused Belgian milk chocolate, delivering on both flavor and effect. Available in Indica, sativa, CBD, 1:1 blends.

