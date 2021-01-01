Sea Salt Caramel Sativa 100mg 10-pack
by Ka'KauWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Sea Salt Caramel Sativa 100mg 10-pack by Ka'Kau
About this brand
Ka'Kau
Based on traditional recipes, the chocolatiers responsible for Ka'Kau fine cannabis chocolates have created rich cannabis-infused Belgian milk chocolate, delivering on both flavor and effect. Available in Indica, sativa, CBD, 1:1 blends.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.